Lady Gaga canceled her European tour just three days before its start. The tour around the Old Continent, which had to last for a month and a half starting with Barcelona, ​​was postponed until the beginning of 2018 because of the singer's health problems. It is clear from a Twitter message.

"Lady Gaga suffers from severe pain that does not allow her to talk, she is under the supervision of professionals who advised her this morning to postpone the tour," the statement said.

Only days ago, the star admitted that she suffered from Fibromyalgia - a condition accompanied by constant muscle pains, fatigue, sleep and memory problems.