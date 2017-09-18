The Turkish Army Organizes Military Exercises to the Border with Iraq

Politics » DEFENSE | September 18, 2017, Monday // 12:47| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Turkish Army Organizes Military Exercises to the Border with Iraq Source: Twitter

Just a week before the Iraqi Kurdistan Independence Referendum, the Turkish Army is organizing unexpected military exercises near the Iraqi border, daily Daily Sabah reports, referring to a statement from the Ankara Ministry of Defense.

The maneuvers begin on Monday, September 18, near the town of Silopi, in the province of Shirnak. Ankara's military did not provide details about the teachings but assured that anti-terrorist operations in the region would be conducted in parallel with the maneuvers, FOCUS News Agency added.

The referendum on the independence of the Iraqi Kurds will be held on 25 September. Even if it is recognized as valid, the plebiscite will not lead to Iraqi Kurdistan's independence, as it has no legal force. However, local authorities say they will use it to exert pressure on the Baghdad government to sit on the negotiating table and discuss with them the question of separating the autonomous region. Ankara opposed the referendum, saying it would harm the territorial integrity of Iraq and have negative consequences for security in the region.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iraq, turkey, Kurds, independence
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria