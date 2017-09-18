A Plane was Evacuated before Departure from Paris
Source: Twitter
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A British Airways aircraft was evacuated on the runway at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris because of a threat of a terrorist attack. Reports CNN.
Flight BA303 was not allowed to take off from Paris Airport to London, and after nearly a hour passengers spent waiting a "technical problem" to be solved as they were told by the crew, they were evacuated. Each of the passengers went through a thorough security check, hand baggage was also searched with police dogs.
- » Tram Derails on Sofia's Skobelev Boulevard
- » At Least Three Children Died in a Fire at a Children's Complex in Odessa
- » Eight People Died in a Storm in the Western Part of Romania
- » Man Opened Fire at a Nightclub in Berlin
- » A Man Died after Falling from the Pier on the Beach in Burgas
- » Casualties in a Fire at a Religious School in Kuala Lumpur
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)