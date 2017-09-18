A Plane was Evacuated before Departure from Paris

A British Airways aircraft was evacuated on the runway at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris because of a threat of a terrorist attack. Reports CNN. 

Flight BA303 was not allowed to take off from Paris Airport to London, and after nearly a hour passengers spent waiting a "technical problem" to be solved as they were told by the crew, they were evacuated. Each of the passengers went through a thorough security check, hand baggage was also searched with police dogs.

