Kuwait Expelled the DPRK's Ambassador

US ally Kuwait gave the North Korean ambassador a month to leave the Emirate. Separately, Kuwait has announced it has lowered the DPRK's diplomatic representative. It will be reduced to four people - temporary and three diplomats.

Kuwait took these measures less than two weeks after the visit of Emir Sheikh Al-Sabah to Washington. BGNew reminds that DPRK continues to develop its missile-nuclear program, directing threats against the United States.