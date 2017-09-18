Kuwait Expelled the DPRK's Ambassador
Source: Twitter
US ally Kuwait gave the North Korean ambassador a month to leave the Emirate. Separately, Kuwait has announced it has lowered the DPRK's diplomatic representative. It will be reduced to four people - temporary and three diplomats.
Kuwait took these measures less than two weeks after the visit of Emir Sheikh Al-Sabah to Washington. BGNew reminds that DPRK continues to develop its missile-nuclear program, directing threats against the United States.
