Terrorists Attacked US Military Base in Iraq

US military base in Iraq was attacked by suicide bombers from the Islamic State group, the Saffak News news portal quoted by BGNES.

The attack was carried out last night against the base in the El Karaj village, Nainawa Province. One of the attackers was liquidated by the guards, the other two penetrated the base and exploded. No dead and injured among US soldiers.

The United States has several military bases in Iraq with training instructors and advisers who consult the Iraqi army in its operations to liberate the areas under ISIS control.