Terrorists Attacked US Military Base in Iraq

World | September 18, 2017, Monday // 12:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Terrorists Attacked US Military Base in Iraq Source: Twitter

US military base in Iraq was attacked by suicide bombers from the Islamic State group, the Saffak News news portal quoted by BGNES.

The attack was carried out last night against the base in the El Karaj village, Nainawa Province. One of the attackers was liquidated by the guards, the other two penetrated the base and exploded. No dead and injured among US soldiers.

The United States has several military bases in Iraq with training instructors and advisers who consult the Iraqi army in its operations to liberate the areas under ISIS control.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: terrorist attack, suicide bombers, Iraq, US military base
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria