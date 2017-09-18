Bulgarian Film Wins the Award at the World Festival of Animation Cinema

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Film Wins the Award at the World Festival of Animation Cinema

The film by director Nikolay Todorov "Made in Brachycera" is the winner of the Grand Prize of the 13th World Festival of Animation Cinema in Varna, the jury announced today. The motion picture also received the distinctions of Critika Guild and the Union of Bulgarian Artists.

The special award for feature films is for Sebastien Lohdenbak's "Girl Without Hands" (France). In the short films, the jury gave the "Kukushka" prize to Dina Velikovskaya (Russia). In the same section was awarded a special diploma on the Love Lane of the Buchi River / France, Germany /.

Among the student films presented, the jury distinguished "Nagme Farzane's Fragrance to Geranium" from Iran. A special award is given to "Daddy's Room" directed by Nari Zhang / South Korea /. For children's films, the prize is for Natalia Chernisheva's Russia's "Spider". The jury also honors an animated series awarded to "Officer Tragedy" at Juan Pablo (Argentina, France).
The prize of the Union of Bulgarian Film Makers is for the feature film "Zootrop" directed by Sotir Gelev.

