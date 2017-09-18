Around 600,000 People Visited Octoberfest so far

About 600,000 people visited Octoberfest on the first weekend of this year's Beer Festival in Munich, DPA reported, referring to the organizers.

The agency notes that this data shows that worries about low attendance because of the fear of a possible terrorist attack is not present. Octoberfest's attendance during the first two days is higher than last year, when half a million visitors arrived.

During the first weekend of the beer festival in the Bavarian capital, 11 whole oxes were eaten - two more than last year.

The fears of terrorism have led the authorities to take new security measures. Entry with rucksacks and large bags is forbidden, and around the complex is a raised fence.