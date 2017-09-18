Around 600,000 People Visited Octoberfest so far

World | September 18, 2017, Monday // 12:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Around 600,000 People Visited Octoberfest so far Source: Twitter

About 600,000 people visited Octoberfest on the first weekend of this year's Beer Festival in Munich, DPA reported, referring to the organizers.

The agency notes that this data shows that worries about low attendance because of the fear of a possible terrorist attack is not present. Octoberfest's attendance during the first two days is higher than last year, when half a million visitors arrived.

During the first weekend of the beer festival in the Bavarian capital, 11 whole oxes were eaten - two more than last year.

The fears of terrorism have led the authorities to take new security measures. Entry with rucksacks and large bags is forbidden, and around the complex is a raised fence.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Octoberfest, visitors, beerfestival, Bavaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria