Sofia Municipality Bans Parking of Buses at St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral

In front of the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, bus parking will be banned, and within weeks the stall problem will be solved. This was said by the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova in front of the Bulgarian National Television.

"We are preparing a new scheme for parking of tourist buses, we decided to park in front of Alexander Nevsky in 2014 as we are fighting for tourists, now we have a new situation, we will change the scheme, with the buses only leaving the tourists there moving to a special parking lot", explained the mayor of Sofia.

According to Fandakova there is a 27% increase in foreign tourists, which in turn creates more work for small and medium-sized businesses.

"This is part of the economic development of the city and we are working in that direction, and we are also preparing for the presidency because it is an opportunity to present our city to many people who form public opinion," said the mayor of Sofia.