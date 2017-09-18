Bulgaria and Macedonia to Discuss Cooperation in the Military Sphere

Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov will discuss issues pertaining to bilateral cooperation in the military sphere with Macedonia’s Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska in Skopje today, reported Mediapool.

Minister Karakachanov will raise the question of holding a joint exercise between the special forces of the two countries scheduled for the next year.

‘’With Minister Sekerinska, we will discuss the issues of bilateral military co-operation and the updating of the 1999 agreement between the two ministries. We are talking about cooperation at all levels, "said Minister Karakachanov.

He will also visit the Ilinden army barracks where he will watch a demonstration by the Macedonian special units.