France Warned of Terror Throughout Europe

Society | September 18, 2017, Monday // 11:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: France Warned of Terror Throughout Europe Source: Twitter

France's National Police warned of the threat of terrorist attacks on railways throughout Europe, as well as of plans by extremists to organize a series of forest fires and poisoning of food products, Parizien said. The publication refers to a secret police document. The seven-page report was drafted in early September. "Particular attention should be paid to any information related to the penetration or attempted sabotage of train movements," the document reads.

The report says that the likelihood of terrorist acts in France "remains very high" and therefore the French law enforcement authorities are planning to revise the anti-terrorism plan. According to the newspaper, in view of the threat of new attacks, the French police have decided to strengthen the protection of the railways, schools, universities and tourist sites. The National Police General Directorate also recalls the threat of car attacks and calls for "immediate reporting of any suspicious behavior" and "any vehicle theft".

 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: terrorism, threat, warning, France
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria