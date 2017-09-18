France Warned of Terror Throughout Europe

France's National Police warned of the threat of terrorist attacks on railways throughout Europe, as well as of plans by extremists to organize a series of forest fires and poisoning of food products, Parizien said. The publication refers to a secret police document. The seven-page report was drafted in early September. "Particular attention should be paid to any information related to the penetration or attempted sabotage of train movements," the document reads.

The report says that the likelihood of terrorist acts in France "remains very high" and therefore the French law enforcement authorities are planning to revise the anti-terrorism plan. According to the newspaper, in view of the threat of new attacks, the French police have decided to strengthen the protection of the railways, schools, universities and tourist sites. The National Police General Directorate also recalls the threat of car attacks and calls for "immediate reporting of any suspicious behavior" and "any vehicle theft".