A Protest Against the Limitation of Cash Payments in Sofia
Bulgarian Libertarian Society will hold a protest at the finance ministry in Sofia at 18.30 against the limitation of cash payments. The reason for the libertarians's dissatisfaction is the suggestion that the payments of over BGN 5,000 become obligatory to be done by bank transfer.
"The Ministry of Finance does not give up easily and the bureaucrats like to confuse your life! Only two months after the National Assembly refused to lower the cash cushion ceiling from BGN 10,000 to BGN 5,000, the change again appeared in a bill. The correction is "masked" in the transitional and concluding provisions of another bill, "the non-governmental organization said. And they urge citizens to follow them in protest at the administration.
