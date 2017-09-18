Tram Derails on Sofia's Skobelev Boulevard

Bulgaria: Tram Derails on Sofia's Skobelev Boulevard sega.bg

Tram number 7 derailed this morning on Sofia's Skobelev Boulevard, reports BGNews. There are no injured.

Due to the incident, the traffic on the tram lines 1, 6 and 7 was changed for a short while. The technical problem of the tramway was eliminated, the Sofia Municipality announced.

