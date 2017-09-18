Iran Boasts Creating the "Father of all Bombs"

Iran has created an ultra-strong non-nuclear bomb weighing nearly 10 tons, Iranian Press TV reported on Saturday, citing the commander of the Air Force Corps of the Islamic Revolution Guards, General Amir Ali Hadjizade.

"On behalf of the Air Force, the defense industry has created a bomb of about ten tons, and these bombs are ready to be put into use, they can be thrown by aircraft and are capable of causing huge destruction," the general said.

He called the device "father of all bombs," by analogy with the American "mother of all bombs," the 9.5-ton GBU-43, which in April the US Army used to attack an underground complex in the Afghan province of Nangarhar used by the Islamic State ". In the words of Gen. Hadzhizade the Iranian bomb weighs 9.8 tons.