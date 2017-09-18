Ryanair will Cancel 40-50 Flights a Day for the Next Six Weeks

Europe's largest low-cost carrier, Ryanair, said it would cancel between 40 and 50 flights a day in the next six weeks by the end of October to "improve its accuracy," said BTA quoting the France press.

The Irish airline said its "level of accuracy fell by about 80%" in the first two weeks of September due to strikes, adverse weather conditions, and crew holidays. Ryanair sent emails to the first affected passengers on Friday, who have the right to choose between returning money or a discount on the ticket price when changing flights. If the airline cancels 40 flights a day in the next 6 weeks at 90% of its seats, nearly 285,000 trips will be affected, Reuters estimates.

A week ago, Ryaner reported that as of November 1 they are putting a tax on hand luggage.