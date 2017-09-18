At Least Three Children Died in a Fire at a Children's Complex in Odessa

Bulgaria: At Least Three Children Died in a Fire at a Children's Complex in Odessa Source: Twitter

At least three children have died in a major fire in the Corps of the Children's Sports and Wellness Complex "Victoria" in Odessa, world news agencies reported on Saturday.

According to unconfirmed data, children have died as a result of suffocation from poisonous smoke. There is, however, still no information about three girls who are missing. It is supposed that they have escaped and have looked for a refuge in the vicinity. It is not known in what condition are the other 3 hospitalized children.

The fire broke out on Friday at around 23.30, and the strong wind quickly spread the flames. There were 42 children in the building, another 150 in the building nearby. The cause of the big tragedy is a malfunction of the fire alarm.

