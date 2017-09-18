German Police Detained a Truck with 51 Migrants, 17 of them Children

German police detained 51 migrants near the border with Poland inside a truck, including 17 children, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

The truck, stopped on the A12 motorway near the East German town of Mulroze, was Turkish registered. The driver, a 46-year-old Turkish citizen, was arrested on suspicion of trafficking in humans. The police said some of the people inside were dehydrated, and all were hungry and thirsty. They were taken to the nearby Frankfurt city of Oder where they received food, beverages and medical assistance. According to initial data, most of the migrants were from Iraq.

