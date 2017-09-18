Eight People Died in a Storm in the Western Part of Romania
Source: Twitter
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Eight people were killed and dozens were injured in a storm that broke out on Sunday evening in the western part of Romania. More than 60 people have been injured and admitted to hospitals, BNR reported.
The heavy rainfall and wind at a speed of 100 km/h have broken power lines and blocked roads. Strong wind has also caused damage in Serbia. An orange code for dangerous weather is in place throughout the country. Meteorologists warn of possible dangerous phenomena after the hot weather in the country.
- » A Plane was Evacuated before Departure from Paris
- » Tram Derails on Sofia's Skobelev Boulevard
- » At Least Three Children Died in a Fire at a Children's Complex in Odessa
- » Man Opened Fire at a Nightclub in Berlin
- » A Man Died after Falling from the Pier on the Beach in Burgas
- » Casualties in a Fire at a Religious School in Kuala Lumpur
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)