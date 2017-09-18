New "Sin Tax" Enters into Force in Thailand for Cigarettes and Alcohol

"Sin Tax" enters into force in Thailand for cigarettes and alcohol. At the same time, there is a shortage of these goods after the government has issued warnings of stockpiling, said DPA, quoted by BTA.

Due to the increase in taxation, cigarettes are expected to rise by as much as 40 percent and alcoholic beverages by up to 20 percent.

Authorities say the high tax will make Thai people consume less alcoholic beverages. Opponents of the measure, however, note that it will encourage people to use illegal alcohol. The new tax scheme was adopted last month and entered into force on 17 September. It also includes luxury items such as cars, perfumes and entry fees at nightclubs.