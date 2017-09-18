New Building of Sofia District Court and the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office Will be Officially Opened Today

The new building of the Sofia District Court and the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office will be officially opened at 9:00 on September 18, 2017. Among the invited guests of the ceremony are the representatives of the legislative, executive and judiciary powers, reported BGNES.

About BGN 14 mln have been invested from the budget of the judiciary since the signing of the construction contract for the reconstruction of the building pf Sofia District Court between 2013 and 2016.

The modern building meets all the contemporary requirements for the work of a court institution, provides better material conditions for magistrates and court workers, and an opportunity for more convenient and quality service to the citizens

