Violent Storm in Romania Kills 8, Injures Dozens

Eight people lost their lives and nearly 70 were injured as powerful storms hit Western Romania on Sunday evening, reported Appsforpcdaily.com

Road and rail traffic in parts of Romania was halted by fallen trees on Sunday. It said the storm tore roofs off schools, hospitals and houses, uprooted trees and damaged cars. A group of tourists was stranded for an hour in a charlift in the northern county of Maramures.

Elena Tarla, an Emergency Situations spokeswoman for Caras-Severin County, says the storm ripped out trees and downed power lines.

The interior ministry reported that 67 people were injured in the unexpected storm.

'We can't fight the weather, ' Prime Minister Mihai Tudose told Antena3 TV. 'The entire medical sector is focused on the injured'. After the storm moved north, a 50-year-old man died in the northwest city of Bistrita after he was hit by a branch during a walk in the park, emergency situation officials said.

Nicolae Robu, mayor of the western city of Timisoara, spoke to local TV station Digi24 as he was surveying the scene outside.

Some water and electricity supplies have been cut. Some 27 more people were injured in Timisoara, where the wind was so powerful that it even overturned trucks on the road. "I've never seen anything like this".

Romania's national weather agency issued warnings of strong winds and rainstorms for western areas of the country.

Romania's emergency services urged people to shelter indoors and avoid going near trees or power lines.