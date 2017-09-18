Bulgarian Ombudsman Organizes Public Discussion on the Differences in Food Quality

Ombudsman Maya Manolova organizes a public discussion on the differences in food quality in the countries of Western and Eastern Europe. She will also ask the question if the Bulgarian consumers are protected, reported bTV.

The aim is to identify solutions to prevent double standards in food from the same brand with different ingredients and a different price that discriminates consumers in Eastern Europe.

The most common in our country are children, who are the usual consumers of dual standard foods.

Manolova will also present specific products with drastic differences in ingredients and prices. A declaration will be signed calling on the European institutions to adopt legislation against the double standards.