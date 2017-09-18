Bulgarian President Will Take Part in the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly

Politics » DIPLOMACY | September 18, 2017, Monday // 09:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Will Take Part in the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly archive

President Rumen Radev is on a working visit to the United States. He will take part in the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, reported bTV. 


The visit is within the entire week. Today the head of state will take part in the annual forum "Honoring the Heroes of the World Campaign Against Extremism and Intolerance" and will make a statement.

On Wednesday, Radev will make his address to the UN General Assembly. He will also participate in Michael Bloomberg's Global Business Forum, and will hold meetings with World Bank President Jimmy Kim and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

International security and combatting terrorism will be among the talking points during Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva’s meetings in New York. Minister Zaharieva, who is a member of the delegation the Bulgarian president is heading, will be holding meetings with counterparts from Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Latin America and Europe.

 

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UN national assembly, New York, Rumen Radev, Ekaterina Zaharieava
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria