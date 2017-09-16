After Irma, the Island of Barbuda Remains Deserted

About a week ago, one of the strongest hurricanes in recent decades, "Irma", passed through the Caribbean, causing serious damage to several islands.

Among the worst hit is the small country Antigua and Barbuda, as the island of Barbuda is now totally unfit for life. So for the first time in 300 years, no people live on the small piece of land. The population of Barbuda is 1,800 people, all of whom were evacuated in Antigua. 95% of all island buildings have suffered after the hurricane, with most of them completely unusable. Something quite understandable after Irma went through Barbuda with a wind speed of about 260 km/h.

"There is no living man left on the island, the civillization that has been living for 300 years on Barbuda is no longer there," US Ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda Ronald Sanders told USA Today.

Currently, damage to the island, which is the size of Liechtenstein, is estimated to be at least USD 200 million, but is expected to rise further. According to Sanders, Barbuda generates annual revenues of about USD 1 billion, but he thinks they will not be able to recover the island. He urged as many countries as possible to help restore the life of Barbuda.

Currently, residents of the island are housed in government buildings and hospitals in Antigua.