Protests in St. Louis after a Policeman Killed a Young Black Man
Society | September 16, 2017, Saturday // 14:01| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Protesters have crashed a window and have littered the home of Lida Krusson, the mayor of St Louis in the US state of Missouri, and police have used force, including tear gas, to disperse the crowd, New York Post quoted Focus.
Several hundred people protested in front of the house on Friday after a former ex-town policeman was acquitted of murdering a black man.
After the window was broken, the police arrived at the scene asking the protesters to leave the street in front of the house. In the ensuing dispersal of the crowd there was an arrested man.
- » After Irma, the Island of Barbuda Remains Deserted
- » Man Opened Fire at a Nightclub in Berlin
- » Within Days it will be Clear if there are More Bulgarian Eggs Containing Fipronil
- » Oil Spill Approaches the Shores of Athens
- » Bulgaria's Investments in Education: the Lowest in Europe
- » Former Google Employees are Suing the Company for Discrimination
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)