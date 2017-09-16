Man opened fire at a nightclub in Berlin. The incident killed one man and three others were injured, the German police reported on their Twitter account.

The incident happened in Hoenschausenhausen, where Stasi's sinister prison is transformed into the historic museum. The reasons for the attack are still not clear.

Firstly, the shooting was preceded by a dispute between several people. The police blocked access to the crime scene. An investigation is being conducted, as the police do not currently have any information about the identity or origin of the people involved in the incident.