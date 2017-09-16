Sofia will Limit the Speed of Cars in the City Center to 30 km/h

Sofia municipality plans to introduce a speed limit on the movement of cars in the center of Sofia to 30 km h. The proposal was accepted by the Committee on Transport, reports Sega. 

The restriction will be introduced in the area between the Alabin and Lege streets and the boulevards Hristo Botev and Vasil Levski. This will be the so-called. a "relaxed area" for movement, with bicycle lanes built in the box. The constraint will not cover the boulevards themselves, but only the small streets of the area. Bicycle lanes will also be built on the Ovcha Kupel and Montevideo boulevards.

The idea of ​​introducing a speed limit in the center of Sofia is part of the measures in the Sofia Municipality's program for air quality control, which was adopted in April.

