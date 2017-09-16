London Raised the Level of Terrorism Threat to Critical

Politics » DEFENSE | September 16, 2017, Saturday // 13:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: London Raised the Level of Terrorism Threat to Critical twitter.com

Britain has raised to the maximum "critical" level for a terrorist threat in the country after the London Underground bombing. That means an imminent threat of attacks, Reuters reported.

Prime Minister Theresa May warned in a televised statement that armed police officers and soldiers will be moving along the streets in the coming days. "For this period, military will replace police officers in guarding some areas and they will not be publicly available," May said.

According to latest data, 29 people have suffered from burns from the self-made explosive device that exploded in a Parsons Green station train. Responsibility for the assault was taken by the Jihadist group Islamic State.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: terrorism, threat, London
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria