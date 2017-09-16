Motorola Introduced Moto Z2 Play for Southeast Europe

The biggest Motorola premiere for this season was on September 12th in Bucharest. Focus of the event, which resonated with the colorful vision and design of the Motorola products was the Moto Z2 Play, which comes out on the market in Bulgaria by the end of the month with a modular Moto Mod component by customer's choice.

Moto Z2 Play has the high-end features we expect from an in-between phone in 2017, including a bright 5.5-inch display and phenomenal battery capacity that also has a fast-charge. Modular functionality is something that impresses and turns this device into a truly innovative product that you can not get from any other manufacturer. Some of the modules are a gamepad, a JBL speaker, and a 360-degree photo and video camera, switching different modules is convenient and easy.

The prices for the above modules will be 169lv, 120lv and 449lv respectively, and the mobile phone itself is expected to come initially in specialized stores and subsequently in the offices of Bulgarian mobile operators with a price of about 1000lv.

Specifications include the Snapdragon 626 processor, 4GB RAM, 1080p AMOLED display, 12MP main camera, and clients will have an option between 32 or 64 GB of built-in memory.

At a presentation at the Motorola press room at Lenovo's office in Bucharest it was announced that the strategy for Bulgaria will include releasing the phones in the lower and mid-range series - Moto C, Moto E and Moto G, and there will be gradual entry of Moto Z and Moto X. Vladislav Ivanov, Lenovo's general manager for South East Europe's mobile business, said that to date, 4 million Moto Z, more than 6 million Moto Gs and around 1 million Moto Mods have been sold worldwide.