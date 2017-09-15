Within Days it will be Clear if there are More Bulgarian Eggs Containing Fipronil

Within days it will be clear if there are more Bulgarian eggs with fipronil, reported bTV. The Food Safety Agency said inspections were carried out in other poultry farms, except for the three closed yesterday.

Bulgaria has submitted information to the European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed Problems as one of the closed farms is exporting eggs abroad.

The Food Agency made a statement that the fipronil which was found is not in dangerous quantities.

Eggs containg fipronil have been found in a packaging facility where eggs are delivered from three Bulgarian poultry farms, Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said on 14th of September. Most of the fipronil-affected eggs were in the shops in and around Sofia but larger amount of them have already been withdrawn from the market. The eggs have not been used for production of egg powder.

It is suspected that the farmers sprayed with insecticides banned from use, containing fipronil.

After receiving the results from the laboratory tests, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency immediately blocked from sale nearly 360,000 eggs.