Within Days it will be Clear if there are More Bulgarian Eggs Containing Fipronil

Society » HEALTH | September 15, 2017, Friday // 17:14| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Within Days it will be Clear if there are More Bulgarian Eggs Containing Fipronil pixabay.com

Within days it will be clear if there are more Bulgarian eggs with fipronil, reported bTV. The Food Safety Agency said inspections were carried out in other poultry farms, except for the three closed yesterday.

Bulgaria has submitted information to the European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed Problems as one of the closed farms is exporting eggs abroad.

The Food Agency made a statement  that the fipronil which was found  is not in dangerous quantities.

Eggs containg fipronil have been found in a packaging facility where eggs are delivered from three Bulgarian poultry farms, Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said on 14th of September. Most of the fipronil-affected eggs were in the shops in and around Sofia but larger amount of them have already been withdrawn from the market. The eggs have not been used for production of egg powder.

It is suspected that the farmers sprayed with insecticides banned from use, containing fipronil.

After receiving the results from the laboratory tests, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency immediately blocked from sale nearly 360,000 eggs. 

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: poultry farm, eggs, egg scandal, fipronil
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria