Facebook is Testing a New Option For Snoozing Annoying Friends

Facebook appears to be adding a new option that lets you temporarily “snooze” a friend’s posts from appearing in your news feed. So instead of permanently unfollowing that person and never seeing whatever they’re sharing on Facebook, you can choose to just mute them for 24 hours, an entire week, or 30 days. TechCrunch reported on the new feature earlier today, which also applies to groups and pages, the Verge writes. 

To access snooze, click on the three horizontal dots to the right of the name of whatever friend / page / group you’ve had enough of. It’s being paired together with the unfollow option.

