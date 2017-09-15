Vatican Recalls Washington Diplomat Amid Child Pornography Investigation

World | September 15, 2017, Friday // 16:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Vatican Recalls Washington Diplomat Amid Child Pornography Investigation pixabay.com

The Vatican on Friday said it has recalled one of its diplomats from Washington after the U.S. State Department said the priest may have violated child pornography laws, Reuters reports.

Prosecutors in the Vatican have opened an investigation into the case and the priest has already returned to Vatican City, a statement said.

The State Department notified the Holy See in August “of a possible violation of laws relating to child pornography images by a member of the diplomatic corps of the Holy See accredited to Washington,” the statement said.

As a member of the Vatican’s diplomatic corps, the priest, whose name was not given, could not be prosecuted in the United States, though he could have been expelled.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: The Pope, Vatican, pornography, investigation
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria