Mayor of Panagyurishte Announces State of Emergency in Sredna Gora Due to Lack of Water

pixabay.com

Mayor of Panagyurishte Nichola Belishki announced a state of emergency in the municipality of Sredna Gora. The reason is the lack of water for drinking and household purposes.

The measure is in force from today until September 21 and affects, apart from the town of Panagyurishte, the villages of Bata, Banya, Oborishte, Elshitsa, Levski, Poibrene and Popintsi, the press office of the administration announced.

The reason for the shortage is the prolonged drought and numerous problems on the mains water supply - for the last 10 days there have been a total of 16 breakdowns.

