MFA: No Information For Injured Bulgarian Citizens as a Result of the Terrorist Attack in London

Embassy in London has asked local authorities for injured Bulgarian citizens in the ''Parsons Green'' incident in the British capital this morning, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said, quoted by BGNES.

At this point, the police authorities did not report further details of the incident.

London Police and ambulances were sent to the site.

At 12.00 am Bulgarian time there is no information about victims of the incident.

All Bulgarian citizens wishing to receive up-to-date information or to report their relatives can do so on the London Embassy's on-call phones: + 442075813144 and + 442075849400