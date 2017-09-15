MFA: No Information For Injured Bulgarian Citizens as a Result of the Terrorist Attack in London

Politics » DEFENSE | September 15, 2017, Friday // 15:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: MFA: No Information For Injured Bulgarian Citizens as a Result of the Terrorist Attack in London ministry of foreign affairs

 Embassy in London has asked local authorities for injured Bulgarian citizens in the ''Parsons Green'' incident in the British capital this morning, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said, quoted by BGNES.

At this point, the police authorities did not report further details of the incident.

London Police and ambulances were sent to the site.

At 12.00 am Bulgarian time there is no information about victims of the incident.

All Bulgarian citizens wishing to receive up-to-date information or to report their relatives  can do so on the London Embassy's on-call phones: + 442075813144 and + 442075849400

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: terrorist attack, London, injured Bulgarians
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria