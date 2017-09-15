Oil Spill Approaches the Shores of Athens

Source: Twitter

Greek authorities have urged local residents and tourists to avoid visiting some of the most popular beaches around the capital Athens because of an oil spill from a sunken tanker approaching the coast, Macedonian electronic edition "Standard" said, quoted by FOCUS News agency.

Small oil spots near the beaches of Glyfada and Piraeus are reported. Glyfada Mayor George Papanikolaou said municipal workers were using chemicals to try to clear the stains. We recall that a small tanker, Agia Zoni 2, sank on Sunday to attempt an anchor off the coast of Salamina, near the main port of Piraeus, which transported 2200 tons of oil and 370 tons of diesel fuel. Divers sealed the cargo spaces of the ship and started the extraction of the rest of the fuel.

Tags: oil spill, Athens
