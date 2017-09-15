Bulgaria's Investments in Education: the Lowest in Europe

According to Eurostat statistics Denmark invests the most in it's education. Bulgaria is once again at the bottom of this list. Other countries that impress with ranking are Sweden, Beligum and Finnland - paying over 6% of the GDP for education. Countries paying under 4% apart from Bulgaria are Italy, Ireland and Romania.



Less schools and more transportation fees - that's how Bulgarian education will look like in 2018. bTv reports that 17 schools won't open on September 15th (the first day in school in Bulgaria). Over 3,7 billion BGN off the budget are predicted for edcuational purposes next year. The 390 million BGN increase is supposed to help raise teachers' wages and kick start the new system for school budgets.

The chairwoman of the teachers' union said that further 90 million should be considered for next year, because there still are schools that offer full-day curriculum for pupils between the 1st and 4th grade. The money will be used for providing extra income for teachers engaging in this activity. Currently no extra money is paid to professionals working in both-shifts.

A considerable amount of money will also be spent on compensating teachers and staff from schools that recently shut down. However, teacher are still able to find jobs after their schools close, which could count as a positive.

