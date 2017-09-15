Former Google Employees are Suing the Company for Discrimination

Three former Google employees have filed a lawsuit against the Internet company with a charge of discrimination, BBC reports. Employees say Google pays lower wages to women and provides fewer opportunities for development.

Google is aware of the problem, but it does not make the effort to solve it, say former employees. The lawsuit comes amid an investigation by the US Department of Labor, which checks the pay of Google employees after accusations that it is not equaled between men and women.

"I hope that the case will make Google and other companies change their practice and reward everyone equally," says Kelly Ellis, one of the three former employees of the company, who brought the case.

According to official Google statistics, about 70% of the company's employees are men. 75% of Google's management positions are occupied by men as well as 80% of positions with a technical focus. Before the summer, Google got involved in another scandal after a male employee of the company wrote a long manifesto criticizing gender equality attempts at the company. The employee was sacked, but since then the debate about the company's actions to its employees has not stopped.

