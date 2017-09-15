Barcelona President: Messi Already Signed a New Contract
Barcelona president Jose Maria Barthomeu revealed that the superstar of the team, Lionel Messi, has already extended his contract with the club, Bgnes reports.
In an interview with Spanish TV "8tv", the boss of the Catalans admitted that Messi's father, Jorge Oraccio Messi, has signed the new contract on behalf of his son, it will keep Argentine footballer at Noe Camp until 2022.
"Leo is fully committed to Barcelona. His father has already signed the extension of his contract, we only have to make an official photograph, "Barthomeu said.
