Inspections on School Buses

Bulgaria: Inspections on School Buses Source: Pixabay

Due to the beginning of the school year, Automobile Administration "EAD" started inspections of the school buses.

The examiners will monitor the technical aspects of the vehicles, the safety conditions and the documentation. The inspections will continue until the end of the month and will also cover taxis and specialized urban transport, NOVA reports.

