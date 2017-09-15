ISIS has Financial Troubles Along with Increasing Pressure from the West

The revenues of the Islamic State terrorist group have fallen five times in two years, according to the Italian newspaper La Stampa, quoted by BGNES.

The Italian media refers to documents found after the liberation of Mosul and other cities that were subordinated to ISIS. According to the Italian edition, which is based on data from the IHS Markit analytical center, from USD 80 million in 2015, ISIS's revenues fell to USD 16 million in 2017.

The main reason is the rapid loss of territory - from 250,000 km2 with a population of 10 million in 2015, to less than a quarter. Moreover, the war against jihadists has led to the destruction of oilfields, from which they have also received funds.

