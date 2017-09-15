South Korea Responded to the DPRK and Fired Two Missiles

Politics » DEFENSE | September 15, 2017, Friday // 14:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: South Korea Responded to the DPRK and Fired Two Missiles Source: Pixabay

Today's North Korea ballistic missile test has prompted a quick response from South Korea. It turns out that Seoul had launched two Hunmoo-2 missiles in response to the DPRK's test. According to the British newspaper Express, South Korea has wanted to show its northern neighbor that they are ready to respond to a military strike.

One of the missiles flew 250 kilometers - that is, the distance to the establishment of the Pyongyang polygon from where the ballistic missile was launched earlier this morning, and hit the test set. The other, however, has fallen into the sea when it was fired.

 

Tags: North Korea, South Korea, missiles
