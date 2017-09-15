London Underground Blast is Terror Incident (UPDATED)

An explosion on a Tube train in south-west London is being treated as terrorism, Scotland Yard has said, quoted by BBC.

Passengers were injured in the blast at 08:20 BST at Parsons Green station on the District Line.

Pictures show a white bucket on fire inside a supermarket bag, but do not appear to show extensive damage to the inside of the carriage.

Eighteen people had been taken hospital, the London Ambulance Service said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Police said it was too early to confirm the cause of the fire and the station, which is above ground, has been cordoned off.

Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted: "My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident."

The government's emergency committee, Cobra, is meeting at 13:00 BST.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has appealed for calm, saying the city "will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism".

Witnesses have described seeing at least one passenger with facial injuries.

Others have spoken of "panic" as alarmed passengers left the train at Parsons Green station.