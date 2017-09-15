London Underground Blast is Terror Incident (UPDATED)

World | September 15, 2017, Friday // 13:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: London Underground Blast is Terror Incident (UPDATED) pixabay.com

An explosion on a Tube train in south-west London is being treated as terrorism, Scotland Yard has said, quoted by BBC. 

Passengers were injured in the blast at 08:20 BST at Parsons Green station on the District Line.

Pictures show a white bucket on fire inside a supermarket bag, but do not appear to show extensive damage to the inside of the carriage.

Eighteen people had been taken hospital, the London Ambulance Service said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Police said it was too early to confirm the cause of the fire and the station, which is above ground, has been cordoned off.

Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted: "My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident."

The government's emergency committee, Cobra, is meeting at 13:00 BST.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has appealed for calm, saying the city "will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism".

Witnesses have described seeing at least one passenger with facial injuries.

Others have spoken of "panic" as alarmed passengers left the train at Parsons Green station.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Breaking News, terrorist act, metro, London
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria