Plovdiv Will Host 'Modern Bulgarian Photography' Exhibition

 "Modern Bulgarian Photography" exhibition will be opened at State Art Gallery in Plovdiv 


The exhibition "Modern Bulgarian Photography" shows 43 photos of the best Bulgarian photographers. Among the unique photos, the visitors will see those of the Reuters photo journalist Stoyan Nenov, the first Pulitzer Prizewinner in the Hot News Photos category, Martin Chichov - winner of the prestigious action photo award from the mid-1990s, reflecting the emerging skate and street culture in Bulgaria, Nadezhda Pavlova - awarded by the International Olympic Committee for her photo from the peak of Todorka, the portrait of Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, shot by Georgi Bogdanov and many others.

