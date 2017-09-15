The Municipal Museums and the Sofia Zoo will work for free on Sofia Day

Traditionally, on the occasion of the Day of Sofia - 17 September, visitors will be able to use the Vrana Park Museum, the Zoo, the Regional Museum of History in Sofia, the archaeological level of the St. Sofia Basilica and the Sofia City Art Gallery, the municipality said.

The Regional Museum of History will mark two years since its creation. On the festive day, the Metropolitan Zoo offers to all visitors free participation in the demonstration feeding of animals. If desired, guests will be able to participate in the feeding of monkeys, predatory cats, otters and hippos while having the opportunity to learn interesting animal-related facts. In the Vrana Park Museum all visitors will be able to touch the history and immerse themselves in the atmosphere of one of the richest parks. Free guided tours will take place throughout the day from 10.00 to 16.00.