Trump Signed a Resolution Condemning White Supremacists

US President Donald Trump signed a resolution condemning supporters of the theory that the white race is more evolved than the rest, reports CNN.

This happened as hours ago he once again said that there were "bad guys" amongst the counter-protestors against the nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville last month, the Associated Press reported.

"You know, there are also many bad guys on the other side," the president told reporters aboard Airforce 1, prompting new criticism that he did not adequately condemn the language of hatred. The resolution, adopted by Congress earlier this week, condemns the "violence" and "terrorist attack" in Charlottesville, along with supporters of white race supremacy theory, neo-Nazis, and other hate groups. "As Americans, we condemn the recent outbursts of violence in Charlottesville and oppose hatred, radicalism and racism in all their forms," ​​Trump said in a statement announcing the signing of the document.

On Wednesday, Trump met in the White House with Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only black Republican in the Senate. They talked about the controversy surrounding the presidential reaction after Charlottesville. He told reporters on the Presidential Airplane what they had said: "I think, especially after the arrival of Antifas, if you pay attention to what's going on there, you know, there are also many bad guys on the other side, . Antifa is a collective name of a violent antifascist groups.