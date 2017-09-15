Bulgarian Tourist Information Center has Started Work in Shanghai

In the financial capital of China - Shanghai, the first Bulgarian tourist info center was opened to promote the opportunities for vacation in Bulgaria, the Ministry of Tourism announced on Friday.

The goal set by our embassy in Beijing and the consulate in Shanghai is that Chinese tourists in our country will soon reach 100,000 a year. During the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Tourism Milko Teofilov cites data indicating that from January to June 2017, about 16,000 Chinese tourists visited Bulgaria, which is a 50 percent increase compared to the same period in 2016. The potential for growth is huge - at present 0.2% of all who arrive from China in Europe visit Bulgaria.

"I firmly believe that this result will be built on the efforts of the Ministry of Tourism and Business in both countries", Teofilov said.

