Typhoon Doksuri Hit Vietnam
Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 15, 2017, Friday // 13:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Typhoon Doksuri hit central Vietnam with winds at a speed of 135 kilometers per hour, the Associated Press reported.
In some places wind gusts reach 185 kilometers per hour. The storm, accompanied by torrential rains, carried roofs of buildings, dropped trees and electric poles. There are currently no data about killed or injured. Meteorologists warn of floods and landslides in the central and northern parts of the country.
