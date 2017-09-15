Russia: Syrian Government Controls 85% of the Country

World | September 15, 2017, Friday // 12:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Russia: Syrian Government Controls 85% of the Country abc.com

Russian soldiers have announced that the Syrian army has liberated about 85% of the territory of the war-torn country from extremists, CNN reported.

Lieutenant General Alexander Lapin told reporters at the Khomeyim Russian Air Force Base near the Syrian coastal city of Latakia that the Syrian government still had to clear out the remaining 15 percent of areas in the country controlled by extremities, 27 thousand square kilometers.

Russia has provided air support since 2015 for the offensive of President Bashar al-Assad's forces against various opposition and extremist groups, including the Islamic State, with Russian support altering the course of the war. Syrian troops, coupled with the strong support of Iran-backed militants, have expelled ISIS terrorists from central Homs province near the border with Lebanon in recent weeks, and are now fighting with them in the oil-rich province of Dear Lake Zor in the eastern part of the country .

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Syria, liberation, extremists, Russia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria