Netherlands is also Against Bulgaria Entering Schengen

Netherlands opposes the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen, despite the words of Juncker, announced Romania Libera.

The newspaper refers to a statement by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Yesterday, Germany's Interior Minister Thomas de Mesier spoke skeptically about Jean-Claude Juncker's statement to the European Parliament that Bulgaria and Romania should soon be admitted to Schengen.

"Juncker is a romantic, I think when someone has visions, they have to consult a doctor," Rutte commented, adding that he still has

"too many fears about border control and corruption" in Bulgaria and Romania.