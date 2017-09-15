Netherlands is also Against Bulgaria Entering Schengen

Netherlands is also Against Bulgaria Entering Schengen
September 15, 2017, Friday
Netherlands opposes the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen, despite the words of Juncker, announced Romania Libera.

The newspaper refers to a statement by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Yesterday, Germany's Interior Minister Thomas de Mesier spoke skeptically about Jean-Claude Juncker's statement to the European Parliament that Bulgaria and Romania should soon be admitted to Schengen.

"Juncker is a romantic, I think when someone has visions, they have to consult a doctor," Rutte commented, adding that he still has
"too many fears about border control and corruption" in Bulgaria and Romania.

