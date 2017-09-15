Netherlands is also Against Bulgaria Entering Schengen
Netherlands opposes the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen, despite the words of Juncker, announced Romania Libera.
The newspaper refers to a statement by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Yesterday, Germany's Interior Minister Thomas de Mesier spoke skeptically about Jean-Claude Juncker's statement to the European Parliament that Bulgaria and Romania should soon be admitted to Schengen.
"Juncker is a romantic, I think when someone has visions, they have to consult a doctor," Rutte commented, adding that he still has
"too many fears about border control and corruption" in Bulgaria and Romania.
