Bulgaria: Americans are Warned of Terrorist Threats All Over the World Source: Twitter

The US State Department has warned its compatriots of a terrorist threat around the world and urged them to be vigilant.

"Given that terrorist attacks, political coups and acts of violence often become unannounced, US citizens are advised to maintain a high level of vigilance and take the necessary measures to enhance their safety while traveling" the State Department said in a statement.

A similar document was published on March 6, 2017. It is recommended that US citizens look for information about the country they intend to travel on the State Department's website and join a special program that allows them to receive messages and to determine their location in the event of an emergency.

