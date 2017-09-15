Bulgaria has Climbed 14 Places and is Among the Top 40 in the FIFA Rankings

Bulgaria's national football team has climbed 14 places in FIFA's monthly ranking and is now 38th, according to BGNews.

This month, Petar Hubchev's players recorded a victory and a loss in the world qualifiers for the World Cup in Russia next year. At the National Stadium the "Lions" made a historic victory over Sweden 3:2, and a few days later lost their visit to the Netherlands by 1:3.

However, they gathered an asset of 739 points and thus beat teams like Paraguay, Japan, Romania, the Republic of Congo, Scotland, Nigeria, Cameroon, Bolivia, Greece and others. Meanwhile, the world champion Germany has regained the first position with 1606 points, replacing the Brazilian team, which is second with 1590. The third place is already occupied by the Champion of the Old Continent Portugal with 1386 points, ahead of Argentina (1325).

